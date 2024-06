The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

June 14-16

SATURDAY

NSW Outlaw Karts Kurri Kurri Speedway, New South Wales

Cairns Speedway, Queensland

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS STATE TITLE Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

Derby Speedway, West Australia

Shark Bay Speedway Club, West Australia

SUNDAY

Cairns Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)