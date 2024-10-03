The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
October 3-6
THURSDAY
Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)
FRIDAY
SEASON OPENER N2 – Hillview Speedway, West Australia – ASH PAGE MEMORIAL N1
SATURDAY
Northwest Speedway Club Narrabri, New South Wales
V8 DMA STATE TITLE – Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales
Katherine Speedway, Northern Territory
Cairns Speedway, Queensland
SEASON OPENER N1 – Gympie Speedway, Queensland
Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland
Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia
Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania (PRACTICE)
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway, Tasmania (PRACTICE)
B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)
Broome Speedway, West Australia
ASH PAGE MEMORIAL N2 – Hillview Speedway, West Australia
Mount Barker Speedway Club, West Australia (PRACTICE)
West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia (PRACTICE)
SUNDAY
Northwest Speedway Club Narrabri, New South Wales
SEASON OPENER N2 – Gympie Speedway, Queensland
Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia
Esperance Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)
Avalon Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)