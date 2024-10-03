The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

October 3-6

THURSDAY

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

FRIDAY

SEASON OPENER N2 – Hillview Speedway, West Australia – ASH PAGE MEMORIAL N1

SATURDAY

Northwest Speedway Club Narrabri, New South Wales

V8 DMA STATE TITLE – Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

Katherine Speedway, Northern Territory

Cairns Speedway, Queensland

SEASON OPENER N1 – Gympie Speedway, Queensland

Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania (PRACTICE)

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway, Tasmania (PRACTICE)

B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)

Broome Speedway, West Australia

ASH PAGE MEMORIAL N2 – Hillview Speedway, West Australia

Mount Barker Speedway Club, West Australia (PRACTICE)

West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia (PRACTICE)

SUNDAY

Northwest Speedway Club Narrabri, New South Wales

SEASON OPENER N2 – Gympie Speedway, Queensland

Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

Esperance Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

Avalon Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)