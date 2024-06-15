The Sydney-native, now based in the United Kingdom, is this year competing in the GB3 series, what was once the British Formula 3 championship.

Driving for JHR Developments, Heuzenroeder sits 13th in the series after three events, at Oulton Park, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps.

“It's been a pretty decent one so far, just learning so much every weekend,” Heuzenroeder told Speedcafe of his season so far.

“This is what this is about, just learning and then give it a real crack next year.”

Heuzenroeder started his career in karts in Australia, dovetailing that with outings in the NSW Formula Ford Championship before taking the plunge to move to the UK.

It was a bold decision, but an essential one for any youngster looking to carve a career on open-wheeled racing.

“When I did Formula Ford, I just thought ‘man, I just want to get overseas and just test myself out against the best', because the best drivers are over here,” Heuzenroeder reasoned.

While his family has long held an interest in motorsport it has never competed, making the challenge of heading abroad to further his career almost insurmountable.

However, the Ferrari Driver Academy selection camp offered an opportunity for the teenager.

“I did well, so that sort of spring boarded me over to the UK, which was nice,” he explained.

“Formula 1, I just don't want to die wondering.

“You could stay in Australia, not necessarily play it safe but take less risk.

“Could have, should have, would have. I just [wanted] to get over here, give it my full efforts, 100 percent commitment, and see where I get to.”

For now, that means GB3 this season with, most likely, a second year in the series in 2025.

It's a crucial period for the 18-year-old, who is a year or two older than most of his rivals.

“Nothing's been confirmed yet and we're not even halfway through the season, but I think it will be a two-year thing,” he confessed of his GB3 stint.

“Given I started quite late in motorsport, I guess I'm not catching up as much now, but I was catching up quite a lot in the early stages,” he added.

“I'd say yeah, I probably agree with two years in GB3 and then see where it goes – hopefully on the FIA F3 grid in 2026.

“That'd be nice, but I think you've got to play it by ear, different opportunities might come up.

“Obviously, it's a big step up to FIA F3 in terms of what's required of you, the sacrifices, etcetera.

“I think just see what comes of it and, hopefully, be on the F1 grid sometime soon.”

For now, the focus is on continuing the learn about wings and slicks, the former the biggest change after stepping up from Formula 4 last season (GB3 is unique and sits somewhere between F4 and F3, with a new car coming for 2025).

“I think the big thing is the step up from F4 to F3 is downforce, so getting your head around downforce and how you can manipulate it to get what you want out of the car,” Heuzenroeder explained.

“Then also the mechanical side, and JHR are a really experienced team.

“I'm just constantly learning off them about the car itself and different driving styles required; different tracks or different car balances.

“This year is just create a good foundation and really maximise my learning, soak everything in like a sponge, get some good results – that's the main priority – and then come back next year and try and win the championship.”