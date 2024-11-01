The car featured at this year’ Adelaide Motorsport Festival, and after numerous requests it will again be back in 2025 alongside many other Formula 1 cars from different ages, some that have never been seen here before.

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet won back-to-back races in the Benetton B190. The combination won the 1990 Japanese Grand Prix (a one-two with Roberto Moreno) and Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide. Piquet finished third in the World Drivers’ Championship with the team third in the Constructors’ Championship.

The car was designed by Rory Byrne in collaboration with Benetton Technical Director, John Barnard, arguably the most successful designer in Formula One with stints at McLaren and Ferrari.

The B19 was powered by the Ford HBA4 V8 engine that produces 650hp (480kw) at 13,000rpm. As the official Ford team, Benetton had the latest engine while the customer teams had to settle for the previous generation DFR.

The car appear in the distinctive United Colours of Benetton livery, with a green base and red, blue and yellow sections.

The 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

The action across the two days will be non-stop, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend tickets and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.