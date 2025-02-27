APC will run on the AASA’s Hi-Tec Oils Super Series bill this year after an off-season defection from Motorsport Australia.

The season was set to kick off at this weekend’s Super Series opener at Winton, only for a late decision from category organisers to pull the pin.

That was due to low entries with just five cars committing to the Winton opener, feedback suggesting the upcoming Bathurst 6 Hour is a major contributing factor.

Competitors were advised of the decision on Wednesday with the season to now kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 30-June 1.

“Last year was a tough one for APC financially, but we strongly believe under this new model and with the support of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series management, that we now have a platform to be able to take APC to a new level,” read the email to competitors.

“We remain committed to providing a high-quality racing experience, great TV coverage, and affordability for all teams.

“Your support is invaluable, and we look forward to building strong fields for the [remaining] rounds.”

An updated APC calendar features five events, four of which will count for the championship.

The new Sydney opener will be followed by two rounds at Queensland Raceway, one which counts for points on June 27-29 and a second which doesn’t, the Sherrin Rentals Fight in the Night on August 15-17.

There are then points-paying outings at Mallala (September 26-28) and Winton (October 31-November 2).

The TA2 Muscle Car Series will headline this weekend’s Super Series opener at Winton.

Speedcafe will have a free live stream of all of the action.