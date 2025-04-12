Oscar Piastri headed the final hour of practice running comfortably clear of the pack to be more than seven tenths clear of Lando Norris and eight-tenths to third-fastest Charles Leclerc.

A mistake on his first lap saw Jack Doohan complete a second performance run in the final moments to end proceedings 12th, four-tenths away from his Alpine teammate.

At Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson was one spot behind Doohan to sit 13th, similarly four-tenths away from own teammate.

However, little should be taken from the times as extreme heat under the late afternoon sun saw the track offer little grip.

By contrast, Qualifying begins at sunset local time, with conditions set to be much cooler.

