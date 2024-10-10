The 26 Great Race entries had 60 minutes of uninterrupted green flag running under sunny skies to open their campaigns.
Grove Racing man Payne recorded 2:07.2941s with just over two minutes left on the clock to knock Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters off the top by 0.0366s.
Waters had spent much of the session at the top of the order in a promising start for the Mustang team that received upgraded engines at the circuit this morning.
“It’s a great start to the weekend,” said Payne’s co-driver Garth Tander.
“It looked like the car rolled out pretty nice. He was complaining about quite a bit of high-speed understeer for the first half of the session.
“That’s how you really want to roll the car out when you get here for Bathurst at the start of the weekend because it’s a more comfortable balance trait to have in the car.
“We worked on that and then he did a really nice job with that lap right in the end there, his first run on a second set of tyres.”
Waters and Tickford were equally encouraged, especially given the Monster Mustang’s sluggish run at Mount Panorama on the hard tyre back in February.
“First session ran very smoothly, a lot smoother than the 500 round at the start of the year,” said Waters.
“Great start to the weekend. The car is pretty good. We’ve got a bit of work to do but can’t complain.”
Supercars Championship leader Will Brown ended up third fastest having been among those to vault up the order late on new tyres.
“We ran a set of tyres like I’m sure a fair few did just at the end there,” admitted Brown.
“I wasn’t as happy with the car at the start. I think it’s just hot out there this weekend and it seemed to be squirming around a lot, but it looked like everyone was.
“The green tyre, the car went well on that… but it seems pretty tight up the front, there’s not much between the top 10 so it’s going to be an interesting weekend, I’m sure.”
Matt Stone Racing’s Cam Hill was fourth having proven somewhat of a surprise packet, trading the fastest time with Waters 10 minutes from the end.
Waters’ Tickford teammate Thomas Randle was fifth despite losing almost 40 minutes after striking power steering trouble.
Andre Heimgartner’s Brad Jones Racing Camaro also required early attention to its power steering; the Kiwi ending up 13th fastest after a series of off-track excursions.
Power steering issues for car #8 early in P1.
Follow all the action of the @RepcoAustralia Bathurst 1000 on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/WPg3n2dlbc
— Supercars (@supercars) October 10, 2024
The Will Davison/Kai Allen Mustang too endured mechanical issues, ending up 25th after a stint in the Dick Johnson Racing garage with overheating trouble.
Sixth through 10th at the finish were James Golding, David Reynolds, Chaz Mostert, Richie Stanaway and Bryce Fullwood.
Mostert and Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Ryan Wood endured separate runs down the Hell Corner escape road as they pushed the limits.
The former was ultimately one of the big late improvers, leaping from 20th to sixth before ending up eighth.
Several co-drivers turned laps during the session, including Triple Eight pair Scott Pye and Jamie Whincup.
The day’s second and final practice is scheduled for 4:55pm and is for co-drivers only.
Results: Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/s
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Lap
|1
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.294
|2
|6
|Cam Waters
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.331
|3
|87
|Will Brown
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.331
|4
|4
|Cameron Hill
|SP Tools Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.469
|5
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.503
|6
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.523
|7
|20
|David Reynolds
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.532
|8
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.562
|9
|26
|Richie Stanaway
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.615
|10
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.745
|11
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.878
|12
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.951
|13
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.054
|14
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.130
|15
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.183
|16
|50
|Jaxon Evans
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.204
|17
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.327
|18
|3
|Aaron Love
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.383
|19
|1
|Brodie Kostecki
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.385
|20
|10
|Nick Percat
|Bendix Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.549
|21
|7
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.716
|22
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.896
|23
|23
|Tim Slade
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.970
|24
|118
|Matt Chahda
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:09.144
|25
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:09.251
|26
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:09.697