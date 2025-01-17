Australian Jaylyn Robotham, 22, will share the Silver Class entry with GT4 European Series duo Jamie Day, 19, and Mateo Villagomez, 22.

Imported by the team midway through 2024, the car is set to be the first Aston Martin to compete in the Bathurst event in five years.

Robotham is a 12 Hour rookie but has extensive Mount Panorama experience courtesy of three starts in the Bathurst 1000.

The Victorian last year based himself in Thailand where he competed in a variety of machinery, including GT3 cars.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the last events for me to tick off my bucket list, and hopefully we can get a good result,” said Robotham.

“Both of my team-mates are Aston Martin academy drivers, so I’m keen to learn as much as I can.

“They are both Bathurst rookies, so I’ll be ready to give them as much information as I can about the track, and I know that they’ll be able to help me get my head around the car.

“I really think we have a strong line-up, and I can’t thank Volante Rosso enough for the opportunity to race with them in this iconic event.”

Dubai-based Brit Day won last year’s British GT4 Silver Cup title and recently contested the Dubai 24 Hours as part of the factory-supported Comtoyou Racing, finishing third in Pro-Am.

Ecuadorian Villagomez is also experienced with the GT4 version of the Aston Martin Vantage have graduated through Formula 4 and Prototype Cup competition.

“We feel that we have a very strong line-up of drivers for the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Volante Rosso director Josh Hunt.

“Despite their young ages, we have an excellent mix of experience with both the cars and the track.

“They are all going to be soaking in as much information as they can and it will be great to see how they progress over the weekend.

“We’ve had success in this race before. That was a great feeling to be on the podium in 2023, so we’re definitely aiming for more of that this year.”