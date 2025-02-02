Expectations that a lowly grid of just 22 cars would lead to a sedate edition of the Mount Panorama endurance race were shattered with a series of scary incidents in the opening hours.

They included separate crashes at Skyline that have resulted in Grove and McLaren GT4 driver Ryan Sorensen being transferred to hospital for assessments.

Two-time race winner Habul was overtaking Grove for eighth place when the cars made side-to-side contact at the top of the hill, sending the latter into the right-side wall.

Officials later ruled it a racing incident.

“Very aggressive out there,” Habul said of how the opening hours have played out.

“This is the way it is every year, I don’t know why. People fight really early and they shouldn’t fight.

“I’m sorry for the incident with the Grove car, I know I was side-by-side. He slowed and moved over, and I thought he was letting me through, so I’m really disappointed for them.

“There’s just too much testosterone. Throw in the mix a few pelicans and it’s madness. All I wanted to do is stay out of the madness.

“I’m glad the car is in one piece and we’re still in a good position. Nothing happens in the first 11 hours.”

Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes was among others caught out this morning, crashing the #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes he was sharing with Tickford duo Cam Waters and Thomas Randle.

Supercars champion Will Brown was also part of the early action, tagging the pole-winning Craft-Bamboo Mercedes into a spin just over an hour into the race, causing the first Safety Car.

At the one-third distance mark, the race is being led by the #46 Team WRT BMW ahead of the #183 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi and #32 Team WRT BMW.