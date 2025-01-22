The Porsche 911 GT3 R tested at the Shahin’s circuit, The Bend Motorsport Park near Adelaide.

Prepared by EMA Motorsport, the car carries the famous colours of Shell, which took naming rights at The Bend last year.

Heinrich and Schuring join Yasser Shahin and Sam Shahin in the Pro-Am entry.

Heinrich heads to Mount Panorama off the back of a standout IMSA SportsCar Championship season, winning the GTD Pro title.

The 23-year-old has oodles of experience in Porsche equipment despite his age, spending his formative years in Porsche Carrera Cup competitions before stepping up to GT3 racing.

His 19-year-old teammate Schuring is another rising star, winning the LMGT3 class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on debut with Yasser Shahin and Richard Lietz last year.

There are just two Porsche 911 GT3 R entries in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour with the other run by Absolute Racing with Matt Campbell, Ayhancan Guven, and Alessio Picariello.

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place across January 31-February 2.