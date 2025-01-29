The scheme features design cues from the TV colour test card, making for a familiar retro look.

“One thing is certain: we will definitely stand out with our cool, very distinctive car livery,” said driver Maro Engel.

The #888 car is among the favourites for this year’s race with two-time podium finisher Engel joined by Mikael Grenier of Canada and Belgian star Maxime Martin.

“The Mount Panorama Circuit is definitely one of the most difficult circuits in the world and, along with the Nordschleife and Macau, is one of my personal top three,” said Engel.

“Any small mistake can have major consequences. I’m really looking forward to the race.

“I still hold the lap record in Bathurst with my qualifying lap from 2023, but I’m missing the win and I will give it my all this weekend.”

Mercedes-AMG will be the most well-represented manufacturer on this year’s grid with eight teams. Seven of those are GT3 entries.

Grove Racing, Heart of Racing by SPS. Tigani Motorsport, SunEnergy1 Racing, Craft-Bamboo Racing, and Scott Taylor Motorsport will all race the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“The track layout at Bathurst is very challenging,” said Stefan Wendl of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.

“The fast straights and tight chicanes require maximum precision. I am very confident that we can set up our Mercedes-AMG GT3 perfectly for this.

“As the opening round of the IGTC, this race is very important for us as well as for our customers.

“The common aim is for sure to win the race and thus lay the foundations for a successful IGTC season.”