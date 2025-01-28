Gulf Oil has confirmed it has taken naming rights of the Volante Rosso-run Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

To date, the Volante Rosso car has carried a livery inspired by Aston Martin’s factory colours. Now, it will feature the blue and orange hues made famous at Le Mans in the 1960s.

Gulf Oil has been an iconic staple of GT and sports car racing, most famously with Ford, McLaren, and Porsche.

Come January 31-February 2, it will be Jaylyn Robotham (Australia), Jamie Day (Great Britain), and Mateo Villagomez (Ecuador) who will look to add to the brand’s success story.

“Gulf Oil Australia is very excited to be joining forces with Volante Rosso for the Bathurst 12 Hour in its amazing Aston Martin,” said Gulf Oils Australia director Michael Ridley-Smith.

“The iconic blue and orange colours of Gulf Oil have been involved in endurance racing for many decades and in recent times have had a close association with the Aston Martin brand in European racing.

“We cannot wait to see this legacy continue with the Volante Rosso Vantage GT3 and we are very happy to support the young talented drivers in the team. As we say at Gulf Oil – together, we are unstoppable.”

Volante Rosso team boss Chris Papadopoulos welcomed the brand onboard.

“Aston Martin and Gulf have a long history that goes back to their great Le Mans efforts in the 2000s and 2010s,” said Papadopoulos.

“It’s fantastic to bring these two icons of motorsport back together for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“I’m really excited about our driver line-up. All three drivers are excellent talent, and despite their age, are mature beyond their years.

“Our team has a long history of giving young talent an opportunity to prove themselves.

“We enjoy that process and we can’t wait to get to the mountain and see how we fare against the world’s best.”