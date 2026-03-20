Fox Sports and Kayo will cover on-track action from 11:45am AEDT to 5:30pm AEDT on Saturday and 9:15am AEST to 5:30pm AEST on Sunday.

Free-to-air viewers can view the coverage from 1:00pm AEDT on Saturday on SBS or SBS On Demand.

SBS will then cover the 6 Hour in its entirety from 11:00am AEST on Sunday.

Additionally, SBS On Demand and the Bathurst 6 Hour website will have live streaming available from 7:40am AEDT on Saturday morning.

International fans will be able to stream the event via the Bathurst 6 Hour website.

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“We’re excited to announce an expanded broadcast package for 2026 and continue the recent growth the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour has experienced,” said Bathurst 6 Hour event director Sally Parkinson.

“Last year our broadcast reached more than a million people around Australia and more around the world via our streaming package and with more hours on air, more on Fox and Kayo and more airtime on SBS, that number could grow this year.

“We’re thankful to our broadcast partners for their engagement with the event and showcasing the Bathurst region, New South Wales and the event to so many people.”

The on-air broadcast team will be announced in the lead up to the event.

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be held on April 3-5.

The Trans Am Cup and TA2 Muscle Car Series, Aussie Racing Cars, Saloon Car Nationals, Super TT, and Circuit Excel Racing Association form the support undercard.

Bathurst 6 Hour Broadcast Saturday TV schedule (AEDT):

Fox Sports & Kayo: 11:45am-5:30pm

SBS / SBS On Demand: 1:00pm-5:30pm

B6HR Website Stream: 07:30am-11:45am

Bathurst 6 Hour Broadcast Sunday TV schedule (AEST):

Fox Sports & Kayo: 09:15am-5:30pm

SBS / SBS On Demand: 11:00am-5:30pm