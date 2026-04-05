Thomas Randle set a blistering lap in qualifying to put the #92 BMW on pole position without even setting a purple sector.
Lining up alongside brothers Ben and Michael Kavich, the Supercars star earned a $1000 payday for pole position thanks to Norwell Motorplex, which Randle confirmed would be donated to Breast Cancer Trials.
Paul Buccini/Glen Ebert/Michael von Rappard will start in position 20 on class A1 pole, while Cameron McLeod and Keith Kassulke will start on the class A2 pole in fifth position outright.
Courtney Prince took the class B1 BMW to a third pole position in a row, she will share that car with Karlie Buccini and Tabitha Ambrose.
Randall Racing’s BMW of Lachlan Mineeff/Peter Lawrence/Drew Russell took the honours for class B2.
James and Trevor Keene will start at the front of class C, while Brock Stinson/Lachlan Platten/Annabelle Rolfo will lead the way in class D.
Greg Boyle and Brett Stevens swill start on pole for class E, having led the way in every session of the weekend.
Seven of the eight classes saw a new qualifying lap record, with Stinson missing out by 0.1s.
Prince/Buccini/Ambrose became the first team to score three consecutive class pole positions.
Three cars were disqualified for different breaches:
Car #3 driven by Ian Joyce was excluded for falling below the minimum ride height.
Car #84 driven by James Hay had been driven into its pit garage without proper approval.
Car #99 driven by Cameron Laws had exceeded the limit for turbo boost pressure.
2026 Bathurst 6 Hour Starting Grid
|Pos
|No
|Class
|Drivers
|Car
|Fastest Lap Time
|Gap
|1
|92
|X
|Thomas Randle/Ben Kavich/Michael Kavich
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:18.4879s
|2
|1
|X
|Cameron Hill/Dean Campbell
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:18.5297s
|0:00.0418s
|3
|21
|X
|Jayden Ojeda/Simon Hodges
|BMW M4 F82
|2:18.5300s
|0:00.0421s
|4
|23
|X
|Will Davison/Tim Leahey/ Beric Lynton
|BMW M3 F80
|2:19.6253s
|0:01.1374s
|5
|6
|A2
|Cameron McLeod/Keith Kassulke
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:20.5105s
|0:02.0226s
|6
|64
|A2
|Chric Lillis/Josh Muggleton/Zach Bates
|Chevrolet Camaro 2SS
|2:20.5160s
|0:02.0281s
|7
|60
|X
|Oscar Targett/Maika Ter Horst/Robert Gooley
|BMW M4 F82
|2:20.5605s
|0:02.0726s
|8
|24
|X
|Michael Auld/Hayden Auld/Tyler Everingham
|BMW M3 F80
|2:21.2527s
|0:02.7648s
|9
|18
|A2
|Bryce Fullwood/Trent Whyte/Cooper Barnes
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:21.5252s
|0:03.0373s
|10
|30
|A2
|Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall/Ben Gomersall
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:21.7224s
|0:03.2345s
|11
|54
|A2
|Tony Alford/Kyle Alford/Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:21.7867s
|0:03.2988s
|12
|9
|A2
|Tyler Mecklem/Hadrian Morrall
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:22.3487s
|0:03.8608s
|13
|101
|A2
|Ryder Quinn/Tony Quinn/Grant Denyer
|Chevrolet Camaro 2SS
|2:23.1909s
|0:04.7030s
|14
|51
|A2
|Tyler Cheney/Ryan MacMillan/Tim Brook
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:23.4372s
|0:04.9493s
|15
|115
|X
|Tom Shaw/Rich Shaw/Zakir Wazir
|BMW M4 F82
|2:23.5850s
|0:05.0971s
|16
|25
|A2
|Lindsay Kearns/Bradley Carr
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:23.6383s
|0:05.1504s
|17
|90
|X
|Jack Le Brocq/Amar Sharma/Grant Johnson
|BMW M3 F80
|2:23.6941s
|0:05.2062s
|18
|48
|A2
|Steve Owen/Scott Gore
|Lexus RCF
|2:24.4454s
|0:05.9575s
|19
|16
|A2
|Anthony Levitt/Daniel Natoli
|Mecedes-Benz AMG C63
|2:25.7373s
|0:07.2494s
|20
|71
|A1
|Glen Ebert/Paul Buccini/Michael von Rappard
|BMW M140i
|2:25.7807s
|0:07.2928s
|21
|10
|X
|Brandon Madden/Brock Biblin
|HSV Holden GTS VF
|2:26.0626s
|0:07.5747s
|22
|143
|A1
|Harry Inwood/Grant Inwood/Darcey Inwood
|BMW 1M E82
|2:26.5596s
|0:08.0717s
|23
|89
|A2
|Braydan Willmington/John Bowe/Brianna Wilson
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:27.4490s
|0:08.9611s
|24
|323
|B2
|Lachlan Mineeff/Drew Russell/Peter Lawrence
|BMW M3
|2:27.6268s
|0:09.1389s
|25
|140
|A1
|Liam Loiacono/Oliver Loiacono/Alex Holzl
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:27.9036s
|0:09.4157s
|26
|222
|A1
|Cem Yucel/Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:28.0116s
|0:09.5237s
|27
|999
|B1
|Courtney Prince/Karlie Buccini/Tabitha Ambrose
|BMW 340i F30
|2:28.5555s
|0:10.0676s
|28
|86
|B2
|Joe Heinrich/Brett Osborn/Jarrod Harber
|BMW M3 E92
|2:29.0715s
|0:10.5836s
|29
|195
|A2
|Dale Carpenter/Joel Stafford/Troy Gleeson
|HSV Clubsport R8
|2:30.9872s
|0:12.4993s
|30
|42
|B2
|Michael Ferns/Tony Virag/Liam Evans
|Holden Commodore VF
|2:31.3123s
|0:12.8244s
|31
|57
|A1
|Stephen Thompson/Ed Kreamer
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:31.4809s
|0:12.9930s
|32
|19
|B2
|Chris Holdt/Richard Shinkfield/Andrew Milford
|BMW M3 E92
|2:31.7206s
|0:13.2327s
|33
|67
|A1
|Scott Green/Steven Pilkington
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:31.9406s
|0:13.4527s
|34
|88
|A1
|Craig Allan/Graeme Wakefield/Martin White
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:32.3541s
|0:13.8662s
|35
|91
|A1
|Mitchell Randall/Chris Gunther/Paul Morris
|Mercedes-Benz AMG A4
|2:32.4703s
|0:13.9824s
|36
|73
|A1
|Lee Partridge/David Brown/Jamie Westaway
|Ford Focus RS
|2:32.7332s
|0:14.2453s
|37
|32
|A1
|Zoe Woods/Mark Griffith
|Mercedes-Benz AMG A4
|2:32.9904s
|0:14.5025s
|38
|61
|A1
|Jordan Ormsby/Julian Newton/Antoni Ormsby
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:33.5031s
|0:15.0152s
|39
|105
|B1
|Aaron Zerefos/John Fitzgerald/Robert Bryden
|BMW 135i E82
|2:33.6817s
|0:15.1938s
|40
|50
|C
|James Keene/Trevor Keene
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:33.9449s
|0:15.4570s
|41
|77
|D
|Brock Stinson/Lachlan Platten/Annabelle Rolfo
|Toyota GR86 ZN8
|2:35.3147s
|0:16.8268s
|42
|888
|A2
|Ian McLennan/Rohit Saini
|Holden HSV GTS
|2:35.4374s
|0:16.9495s
|43
|33
|B1
|David Worrell/Scott Walker/Richard Luff
|Kia Stinger 330 GT
|2:36.0229s
|0:17.5350s
|44
|80
|D
|Stiaan Kriel/David Murphy/Steven King
|Mazda RX8 Series 1 R
|2:36.5175s
|0:18.0296s
|45
|70
|D
|Allan Jarvis/Rob Jarvis
|Volkswagen Polo Gti
|2:38.0934s
|0:19.6055s
|46
|13
|A2
|Gregory Keam/Justin Matthews
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:38.2044s
|0:19.7165s
|47
|2
|D
|Michael Hazelton/Andrew McMaster/Richard Buttrose
|BMW 125i E82
|2:38.3259s
|0:19.8380s
|48
|43
|C
|Tristan Ellery/Steve McHugh/Josh Smith
|HSV Holden Astra VXR
|2:39.7986s
|0:21.3107s
|49
|82
|D
|Jake Lougher/Garry Lougher/Manarth Prasad
|Mazda RX8 Series 1 R
|2:40.8302s
|0:22.3423s
|50
|83
|D
|Hayden Jackson/Grant Bray/Matthew Totani
|Mazda RX8 Series 1 R
|2:41.0135s
|0:22.5256s
|51
|125
|D
|Edan Thornburrow/Brent Wilson/Charlie Khoury
|Toyota GT86 GTS
|2:41.0473s
|0:22.5594s
|52
|85
|D
|Nick Winsor/Brendan Whittaker/Chris Whittaker
|Toyota 86 GTS ZN6
|2:42.0283s
|0:23.5404s
|53
|128
|D
|Luke Vanna/Emily Caccaviello/Aston Davis
|Subaru BRZ Z-1
|2:42.1791s
|0:23.6912s
|54
|17
|D
|Robert Scott/David Cox
|Mazda RX8 Series 1
|2:42.2172s
|0:23.7293s
|55
|55
|D
|Daniel Flanagan/Dean Chapman/Caleb Hefren
|Subaru BRZ
|2:42.9806s
|0:24.4927s
|56
|696
|E
|Greg Boyle/Brett Stevens
|Honda Accord Euro CL
|2:43.1355s
|0:24.6476s
|57
|161
|E
|Ruben Dan/Ashton Sieders/Calvin Gardner
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:43.9327s
|0:25.4448s
|58
|185
|D
|William Powers/Adnan Sibai/Tommy Roso
|Toyota GT86 GTS
|2:44.8351s
|0:26.3472s
|59
|20
|E
|Carter Fox/Adam Brewer/Manny Mezzasalma
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL S1
|2:45.4325s
|0:26.9446s
|60
|4
|C
|Andrew Martin/Tony Auddino
|HSV Holden Astra VXR
|2:45.5892s
|0:27.1013s
|61
|15
|D
|Ashwin Dyall/Tony Prior
|Toyota 86 GTS ZN6
|2:45.7499s
|0:27.2620s
|62
|78
|C
|Oskar Butt/Troy Derwent/Matt Dicinoski
|HSV Holden Astra VXR
|2:46.3638s
|0:27.8759s
|63
|5
|D
|Douglas Westwood/Chad Parrish/Peter Xiberras
|Toyota GR86 ZN8
|2:46.5650s
|0:28.0771s
|64
|35
|E
|Jake HextellGino Manley/Matthew Kiss
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL
|2:47.8621s
|0:29.3742s
|65
|76
|E
|Matthew Southwell/Richard Mork/Zach Dunn
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL S1
|2:48.1008s
|0:29.6129s
|66
|53
|E
|Rod Tippett/Paul Hewitt/Phillip Alexander
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL S1
|2:48.9090s
|0:30.4211s
|DSQ
|3
|B2
|Ian Joyce/Scott Tidyman
|Holden VF SSV
|2:28.3248s
|DSQ
|84
|C
|James Hay/Paul Ansell/Richard Barram
|Volkswagen Scirocco
|2:38.7105s
|DSQ
|99
|A1
|Cameron Laws/Cody Gillis/Leon Cordato
|BMW M2 F87 N55
|2:27.0278s
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