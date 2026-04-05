Thomas Randle set a blistering lap in qualifying to put the #92 BMW on pole position without even setting a purple sector.

Lining up alongside brothers Ben and Michael Kavich, the Supercars star earned a $1000 payday for pole position thanks to Norwell Motorplex, which Randle confirmed would be donated to Breast Cancer Trials.

Paul Buccini/Glen Ebert/Michael von Rappard will start in position 20 on class A1 pole, while Cameron McLeod and Keith Kassulke will start on the class A2 pole in fifth position outright.

Courtney Prince took the class B1 BMW to a third pole position in a row, she will share that car with Karlie Buccini and Tabitha Ambrose.

Randall Racing’s BMW of Lachlan Mineeff/Peter Lawrence/Drew Russell took the honours for class B2.

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James and Trevor Keene will start at the front of class C, while Brock Stinson/Lachlan Platten/Annabelle Rolfo will lead the way in class D.

Greg Boyle and Brett Stevens swill start on pole for class E, having led the way in every session of the weekend.

Seven of the eight classes saw a new qualifying lap record, with Stinson missing out by 0.1s.

Prince/Buccini/Ambrose became the first team to score three consecutive class pole positions.

Three cars were disqualified for different breaches:

Car #3 driven by Ian Joyce was excluded for falling below the minimum ride height.

Car #84 driven by James Hay had been driven into its pit garage without proper approval.

Car #99 driven by Cameron Laws had exceeded the limit for turbo boost pressure.

2026 Bathurst 6 Hour Starting Grid