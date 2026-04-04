In this year’s running of the Easter enduro, the Team Buccini BMW 340i lines up once again in Class B1 (High Performance Forced Induction).

The team will compete against just two other cars – class regulars John Fitzgerald and Aaron Zerefos, this year joined by Robert Bryden in a BMW 135i, and the yet-to-race Kia Stinger GT of David Worrell/Scott Walker/Richard Luff.

An unchanged driver line-up will contest this year’s event, with Karlie Buccini, Courtney Prince, and Tabitha Ambrose behind the wheel.

Buccini and former Porsche driver Prince have raced together for several seasons and know each other’s style well.

Ambrose, the daughter of two-time Supercars champion Marcos, joins for the second year, continuing to prove her worth in the car.

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Team owner and Karlie’s father Paul Buccini expressed significant pride in the team’s efforts over its tenure.

“As a family-built car not by a car builder and a family run team by just family and good friends, we feel our achievements are well above expectation,” Buccini told Speedcafe.

“To have four starts at the Bathurst 6 Hour and four podiums is an achievement in itself, not many have managed that success.”

The Buccini trio are among several female racers entered in the Easter enduro, including production car regulars Annabelle Rolfo and Emily Caccaviello, and a last-minute addition of GT4 ace Zoe Woods.

The team has topped two of the three practice sessions in class thus far, and will line up for one final practice followed by qualifying later today.