GB4 Championship

At Silverstone, Fortec Motorsport's Jack Taylor secured his first podium. After an eighth and a seventh in the first two races, he finished second in the last despite heavy pressure.

“There was a bit of confusion at the start and then after that, I just tried to say behind Finn Harrison. After last weekend's reverse grid where we had a DNF, this one – yeah it was good,” he enthused.

GB3 Championship

Also at Silverston, three Aussies competed where, after a 16th and a 12th, Patrick Heuzenroeder (JHR Developments) was eighth in the last.

“I was on my worst tyres for Race 2 as I was trying to save them for the last race, but looking back, I would have been better off using them because my last race was pretty average,” he said after starting on pole position.

James Wharton returned with Fortec Motorsports for this round. The front wing broke in qualifying which made for a 17th grid position. He progressed to 11th, improved three places from 18th in Race 2 before a rear wheel issue in the last, hampered any significant elevation.

Out of the Chris Dittmann stable, Flynn Jackes had car imbalance which impeded qualifying before he picked up four places in Race 1 for 18th. After a second race 22nd, he picked up six position for 17th in Race 3.

Both championships have their next rounds at Donington on September 7-8.

Spanish F4 Championship

Griffin Peebles (MP Motorsport) had his best result since his Winter Series success with a second in third race of the fourth round at Motorland, Aragon. His earlier weekend results were seventh and 12th. Meanwhile Peter Bouzinelos (Rodin Motorsport) carded with 21st, 23rd and 16th. The next round will be at Circuit Ricardo on September 13-15.

Eurocup-3 Championship

Eurocup-3 were also at Motorland for Round 6 with Noah Lisle in the Campos Racing entry. He finished ninth and fifth in the two races and sits 12 th in the championship. In both he picked up a place on the last lap and was elevated a further spot due to a rival's penalty. Round 7 is on October 4-6 at Jerez.

US F4 Championship

There were two Australian in the small field that competed at New Jersey in the third round. Nicolas Stati (AGI Sport) figured best overall with a second, a win and fifth while Daniel Quimby (Atlantic Racing Team) was not classified in the first, followed up with a third and fourth, and still leads on points. Both received 5s penalties in the last outing. Round 4 is at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 30-September 1