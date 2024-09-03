The #8 Andre Heimgartner machine has swapped its usual R&J Batteries colours for Dunlop yellow, while Macauley Jones’ #96 is presented in Automotive Superstore branding, rather than Pizza Hut.

Both are one-off changes for promotional filming purposes during testing, with their regular colours to be reapplied before the Sandown 500.

A BJR spokesperson noted the team is appreciative of R&J Batteries and Pizza Hut’s co-operation with the livery changes.

BJR has its full fleet of four cars and eight drivers on-track at Winton as its prepares for the enduro season.

Heimgartner and Jones are paired with Declan Fraser and Jordan Boys respectively, while Bryce Fullwood/Jaylyn Robotham and Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore complete its line-up.

The days marks a return to the track for Evans’ SCT Camaro after an incident in the Sunday race at Symmons Plains required extensive repairs.

There was a major scare for the team this morning when Fullwood crashed due to a brake issue, but the team was able to get the Middy’s entry back on track within the hour.