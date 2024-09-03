Fullwood spun into the barriers at Turn 3 on an outlap following a practice brake change.

The car was towed back to the pits for repairs and returned to the track after around an hour.

“I sort of feel like it’s my first day on the job,” Fullwood explained to Supercars.com

“The boys changed the brakes, which we change a lot, but they actually changed the whole brake package, and didn’t tell me the pump the brake pedal up.

“Obviously I didn’t touch the brake pedal until I got to Turn 3, and got there, and had no brakes.

“We were going out to do a pit stop sequence, I wasn’t up it, cold set of tyres, sort of cruising around.

“You don’t realise how fast going slow is in these in these cars. Obviously ran down to Turn 3, no brakes, and into the fence driver’s (side).”

Fullwood is sharing the #14 Camaro in this year’s enduros with Jaylyn Robotham.

All Supercars teams – except PremiAir Racing – are testing today across Winton and Queensland Raceway ahead of the Sandown 500 on September 13-15.