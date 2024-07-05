Waters was quickest in the earlier 40-minute session and repeated the feat by clocking a 1:13.8376s in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang with the chequered flag out on the day's latter hit-out for the Repco Supercars Championship field.
That effort denied Erebus Motorsport's Jack Le Brocq (#9 Tyrepower Camaro) top spot by just 0.0590s, with Team 18's Mark Winterbottom (#18 DeWalt Camaro) a late mover to third.
Practice 2 again ran to an unusual rhythm although, this time around, that could be attributed to the weather.
Light rain started falling soon after the session began, as Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) took the early ascendancy with a 1:14.4654s on his first flyer and rookie Aaron Love (#3 CoolDrive Mustang) moved into second with a 1:14.5805s on his second push lap.
Early green tyre running seemed to follow, with Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy's Camaro) going top on a 1:14.3686s in the ninth minute, before Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) set a 1:14.32534s and Le Brocq, a 1:13.8966s.
Mostert improved next time around to a 1:14.1637s and Brodie Kostecki (#1 Erebus Motorsport Camaro) climbed to third on a 1:14.2742s, then Waters took over second place on a 1:14.0771s.
Andre Heimgartner put the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro into fourth position with a 1:14.2292s on his third run, then Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro) moved up to seventh in a couple of steps, with a 1:14.6437s and a 1:14.3649s.
Le Brocq held the fastest two laps of the session when he ended his third run with a 1:13.9318s which included a new fastest second sector of the session.
Heimgartner consolidated fourth with a 1:14.2151s on his fourth run, before the final salvos began but, even then, some of the heavy-hitters of the championship were relatively quiet.
Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) moved to third with a final-minute 1:14.1399s, before Tickford team-mate Waters snatched top spot from Le Brocq.
Randle thus ended up fourth, from Mostert and Heimgartner, with Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang) setting a late 1:14.2706s to earn seventh after a very long opening run.
Rounding out the top 10 were Kostecki, Fullwood, and Feeney on that 1:14.3469s, with championship leader Will Brown (#87 Red Bull Ampol Camaro) 12th on a 1:14.4141s.
Qualifying for Race 13 of the season takes place tomorrow morning from 10:15 local time/AEST, with a Top 10 Shootout later in the day.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|6
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.8376
|2
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.8966
|0:00.0590
|3
|18
|Dewalt Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.1322
|0:00.2946
|4
|55
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.1399
|0:00.3023
|5
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.1637
|0:00.3261
|6
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.2151
|0:00.3775
|7
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2706
|0:00.4330
|8
|1
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.2742
|0:00.4366
|9
|14
|Middy's Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.2963
|0:00.4587
|10
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3649
|0:00.5273
|11
|10
|Bendix Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3746
|0:00.5370
|12
|87
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.4141
|0:00.5765
|13
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.4330
|0:00.5954
|14
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.5113
|0:00.6737
|15
|20
|TRADIE Beer Racing
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.5161
|0:00.6785
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.5682
|0:00.7306
|17
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.5805
|0:00.7429
|18
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.5847
|0:00.7471
|19
|4
|Team PPQ
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.6520
|0:00.8144
|20
|31
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.7325
|0:00.8949
|21
|7
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.7434
|0:00.9058
|22
|23
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.7685
|0:00.9309
|23
|12
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.8416
|0:01.0040
|24
|2
|Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ryan Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.9358
|0:01.0982