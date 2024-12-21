There are four winners and two wildcards who will advance to the next stage of the 2024 Dunlop Destiny Program. The winners are Brad James, Tim Colombrita, Ashton Cattach, and Tyler Collins, with Rio Campbell and Ethan Grigg-Gault selected as wildcards.

The six drivers will participate in an exclusive assessment day at the Norwell in January 2025. Guided by industry experts, the assessment will evaluate both on-track and offtrack performance. The in-car criteria will include car control, speed, and consistency, while off-track considerations will focus on response to coaching, media management, presentation, and professionalism.

Norwell Motorplex owner Paul Morris has an enviable record as a talent spotter and driver coach. He has supported this phase of the Dunlop Destiny program, which includes the gathering some top-line stars and identities of Australian motorsport to help in the coaching and assessment phase.

Following this rigorous evaluation, one driver will be awarded the ultimate 2024 Dunlop Destiny prize. The prize is a fully paid entry to the Sydney round of the 2025 Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series, which will offer the winner a unique opportunity to showcase his talent on a national stage.

Grigg-Gault won the first round before Matt Boylett took out the second. The most recent third round took place at One Raceway where James won the first race and Campbell and Grigg-Gault scored victories in the ensuing races.

CERA congratulates the winners and wildcards and wishes them the best as they gear up for the challenge ahead. All competitors in the 2024 Dunlop Destiny Series are commended on their input and enthusiasm.

The announcement follows the news that 24/7 Roadservices Australia will be the main sponsor and partner of the Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge 2025.