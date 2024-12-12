He will be on an Aprilia ART GP13, the Team Aspar Grand Prix bike ridden by future MotoGP winner Aleix Espargarò in the 2013 season. The Spaniard scored eight top 10 finishes and was 11th in the MotoGP championship standings that year.

The 1000cc four-stroke Aprilia produces 230 horsepower with a top speed of over 330km/h.

Australian motorcycle racer Vermeulen rode in MotoGP between 2005 and 2012. He won the 2007 French Grand Prix at Le Mans and finished on the podium seven times.

The Aprilia will be on track alongside other grand prix bikes, Superbikes and more, which will be confirmed at a later date, with the Adelaide Motorsport Festival continuing to enhance its two-wheeled offering.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.