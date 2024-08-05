In winning the Errol Gilmour Memorial Cup put up in honour the late passionate open wheel team owner, 16-year-old MacMillan became the third to do so. It was also the second time that his team, Tim Macrow Racing, has taken the trophy.

The trophy was on the line in the third of the Giti Tyres Australian Formula Open fifth round races.

After he won Race 1 on Saturday, he repeated with another all-the-way win in Race 2. Run out of the same TMR team and also at the wheel of a Dallara F308/11 Formula 3, Miles Bromley crossed the line second.

Despite a 5.0s penalty for a start line infringement, Bromley still placed second ahead of Gilmour Racing's Kyle Evans and TMR's Beau Russell while Chris Gilmour was fifth in the older F307.

Behind the FO1 class, Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014) took out the FO4 class and finished ahead of George Kantzios (FO2 F304) and the FO4 Mygale M14 F4s driven by Jayden Hamilton and Ryan Sorensen.

The 30min feature race was a cracker! MacMillan won the start before Bromley stormed past him under brakes at Turn 4 the first time. Bromley withstood the MacMillan challengers for 15 laps.

As they came out of the final corner on that lap, MacMillan put the power down a little better which gave him the momentum to slip down the inside of Bromley at Turn 1 on Lap 16.

“I made a good move into Turn 1 and lucky Miles gave me some room,” MacMillan said. “I got the round win and the Errol Gilmour Memorial Cup which is really good.”

MacMillan pulled a gap almost immediately, but the race was far from over as he had a 5.0s penalty hanging over his head for creeping at the start. Over the final eight laps he edged away to greet the flag 5.5s ahead of Bromley.

Evans was third but only just as Russell was right behind him. Gilmour's bid to capture the trophy in memory of his late father went when he spun at Turn 6 on the first lap due to contact with Russell. Gilmour finished behind McNeill and ahead of Sorensen.