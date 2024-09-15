Danny Buzadzic won the Duggans Family Hotels Touring Car Masters Race 3 while Matt Hillyer continued his winning steak in the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia third race.

On the second lap of Touring Car Masters, New Zealand Lance Hughes who won the Trophy Race on Saturday, appeared to have a jammed throttle on the front straight. With front brakes locked on and no reduction in pace, his Holden Torana cannoned into Jim Pollicina’s Torana A9X and almost flipped it over at Turn 1.

The start of the race saw Buzadzic (Torana) wrestle the lead off Race 2 winner Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) who shortly after, lost his spot to Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore VB).

After the race resumed green, Buzadzic was able to hold off Garwood for the win while Zukanovic and Dean Lillie (Ford Mustang) shadowed them across the line.

Jamie Tilley (Mustang) finished fifth and was in front of Joel Heinrich until the Chev Camaro looped at Turn 9 with two laps to go. His teammate Scott Cameron was sixth as he showed the way to Ryan Hansford and Andrew Fisher in their Toranas.

The Touring Car Masters’ final round will be at The Bend in November.

Matt Hillyer had to survive a huge challenge at the start of the third and final GR Cup race, and then again after a safety car restart.

At the initial start, Hillyer was under attack from Brock Stinson with the two aggressively side-by-side through the first four corners. Hillyer won out while Stinson was awkward out of Turn 4 and ceded places to Bradi Owen, guest driver Chris Pither, Clay Richards and Lachlan Gibbons.

The race went full course yellow after a crash at Turn 9. Alice Buckley came off the kerb at Turn 7 onto the grass on the other side of the track at Turn 8 and then into the side of Zane Rinaldi who was turning into Turn 9.

At the resumption for a one-lap dash to the flag, Hillyer weathered a challenge from Owen who like Stinson earlier, came off second best. Owen lost second to Pither and shortly after was passed by Richards.

Richards was then bumped wide at Turn 9 and as Hillyer held off Pither, Stinson snuck to third in front of Owen. Gibbons chased them to the line ahead of guest driver Steve Owen, Richards, Hayden Hume, Ben Gomersall and James Lodge.

The next round of GR Cup with be at Mt Panorama as part of the Bathurst 1000.