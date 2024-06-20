RB technical director Jody Egginton has confirmed the squad will boast a number of new components this weekend.

That includes a new floor and rear wing, among other elements.

“A significant amount of work was put in by Faenza and Bicester to prepare and deliver an aerodynamic update consisting of a floor, bodywork and rear wing for both cars, to provide a measurable performance benefit,” he explained.

“As a result of having this update, the Friday sessions will be especially busy, in order to gather and process as much data as possible and get ready for Saturday onwards.”

RB is travelling well in 2024, with six points-paying finishes between Tsunoda and Ricciardo. Its constructors' championship tally of 28 points already exceeds its 2023 total (25).

The most recent points result came courtesy of Ricciardo, who was eighth across the line in Canada two weeks ago.

That followed a fifth place in qualifying from the Australian, with Tsunoda showing well before a spin in the latter stages of the race dropped him out of the points.

“Recent results have been reasonable and we have been scoring points,” Egginton noted.

“However, the midfield battle is incredibly tight and we are under no illusion that we must deliver well-executed events to be towards the front of this group with a chance of scoring points.

“The circuit provides a good test of competitor aerodynamics and tyre usage with a good mix of corner speeds, heavy braking and direction changes combined with a long main straight over the 4.65km lap,” he added.

“All the drivers are quite familiar with this track as it features in many of the junior championships, but it remains a challenging circuit with any off-track excursion being punished by the gravel run-off areas.”

Opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix begins at 13:30 local time on Friday (21:30 AEST).