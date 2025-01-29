De Pasquale will drive a Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro at Bathurst in four short on-track test sessions across Friday and Saturday.

He’ll share the Mount Panorama circuit with Cam Waters, who’ll be performing similar duties for Tickford in a Ford Mustang.

The two cars are the same as those driven by David Reynolds and Thomas Randle as part of Supercars’ own testing at The Bend last month.

Featured Videos

Both will have additional sensors fitted for data collection and sport 2025-spec Dunlop tyres. The car set-up will be generated by Supercars.

It’s expected the outing will continue aero evaluation work from The Bend, where it’s understood Supercars examined panel deflection across the two cars following Ford’s struggles for speed on Conrod Straight during the 2024 Bathurst 1000.

The Bathurst outing will mark De Pasquale’s first drive with Team 18 following his four-year stint with Dick Johnson Racing.

Though he’ll steer one of the squad’s 2024-built cars, de Pasquale is set to receive a new chassis for the coming year, T18-004, with a shakedown for the new machine scheduled for February 13.

The 29-year-old will race with #18, with teammate Reynolds continuing in the #20 Tradie-backed Camaro. De Pasquale will carry DeWalt backing.

Following this weekend’s outing at the Bathurst 12 Hour, and the shakedown next month, de Pasquale will make his Team 18 race debut at the Repco Supercars Championship season opener at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.