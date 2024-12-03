“I can’t thank Peter and Mo Robinson, Dayna Bullock and Cam Sendall enough for making this the most enjoyable time I’ve ever had in the sport and bringing me into their family,” said Denyer.

“That’s the reason the TA2 Family is so successful today and will continue to grow under the new ownership group led by TA2 competitors Mark Crutcher, Graham Cheney and Paul Hadley.”

The father of television presenter and race driver Grant, Craig Denyer had a long history in the sport which dates back to Procar. He conceived and ran the V8 Ute series with Bill West for many years, was instrumental in the development of GTP and Nations Cup Series in the late 90’s and was involved in administration of both the Bathurst 12 and 24 Hour races.

He was heavily involved in the early Gold Coast Indycar events. He also commentated on motorsport for most television networks over the years, which included the F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Denyer retires after he helped build the TA2 brand from a nine-car series which commenced in 2018 to where it is today. Over 100 cars have now been sold in the country with the PBR spec TA2 cars in both the National Trans AM and TA2 Muscle Car Series.

There is also the Western Australian series, and there was a two-round Trans-Tasman series earlier this year in New Zealand, where TA2 continues to grow as a domestic category in its own right.

TA2 racer and commentator Matt MacKelden will take on the role of category manager. Denyer will continue to be involved in the short term as a part of the handover to the new entity.

“This has been somewhat of a 20-year apprenticeship for Matt, who has worked with us in the V8 Ute days as well as Mini Challenge and Australian GT, plus has also been a competitor in TA2. He has great knowledge across many areas of the sport and has the passion to continue to keep the faith on what we have achieved as a category so far,” Denyer added.

The Gala awards presentation was held last Friday evening at the Sofitel Broadbeach on the Gold Coast. Josh Haynes was crowned the 2024 TA2 champion and presented with the $10,000 Wallace Bishop Championship ring.

He won the title ahead of Brad Gartner and Mark Crutcher who also took out the Circo Master Class title from Paul Hadley and Domain Ramsay. Josh Thomas won the Wilwood Most Improved award, the prize included a full set of Wilwood Calipers and Rotors supplied by Wilwood Brakes.

The Geoff Leeds Memorial Trophy, presented by Ben Leeds, and the Race Products Never Give Up Award both went to Hayden Jackson while the Racetech Rookie of the Year was given to Danny Reidy.