Professional Drag Racing and Sprintcars have never featured on the same program in Australia’s biggest state, and although the venues are neighbours this will mark the first co-promotion between the iconic motorsport stadiums.

The Drag Racing portion of the program will feature the Pro Drag Racing Championship with Pro Alcohol, Pro Mod, Pro Stock, Pro Bike and Pro Import as the headliners, supported by the NSW Championship Series for sportsman competitors.

The action on the clay will see the eighth event on the SIS calendar with more than 40 of Australia’s best Sprintcars expected to nominate for the event, with Wingless Sprints, Late Models and V8 Dirt modifieds also on the bill.

Chaos at the Creek is the brainchild of PDRC owner Jason Hedges, who initially created the concept several years ago when the location of NSW’s newest speedway was originally announced.

“The proximity of the venues to each other in the Sydney Motorsport Precinct absolutely lends itself to this style of event. I’d like to extend my thanks to the operators of both Sydney International Speedway and Sydney Dragway for their willingness to work together towards what I believe will be one of the biggest motorsport events in Sydney for years”, Hedges said.

Sydney Dragway board member Rob Marjan echoed Hedges sentiments.

“This will be a big step forward for cross sport collaboration. Having the Speedway and Dragway effectively on the same property creates opportunities that we have not even considered yet”, he said.

“This will be the first of hopefully many events working side-by-side”.

SIS operator Garry Wilmington was enthusiastic about the partnership.

“This is without a doubt one of the biggest announcements for Speedway and Drag Racing in the last 10 years in this city.

“There is so much crossover of fan interest between our two motorsports and I genuinely hope that the fans take advantage of this awesome event!”

The event will feature a single ticket that will give spectators the chance to take in the spectacle that is the PDRC on Saturday afternoon, with the Speedway kicking off in the early evening.

Spectator tickets will go on sale on Monday, January 13 at 10am. As tickets for this event will be limited due to the differing spectator capacity of both venues, spectators are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase online.

The single ticket for the two events will only be available for Saturday March 22.

Friday, March 1 will see early qualifying and racing at Sydney Dragway for the NSW Championship series as well as the PDRC and will have single day tickets available for Friday only. No Speedway racing will take place on Friday, March 21.