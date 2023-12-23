Rules for the coming year are set to remain largely unchanged as the field looks to claw back the advantage Red Bull Racing enjoyed in 2023.

The Milton Keynes operation stormed to 21 wins from 22 races, with Max Verstappen cruising to his third successive world championship in what was statistically the most dominant season in F1 history.

Such was the dominance of the Verstappen/RB19 combination that a number of teams are set to change their philosophies for the coming year.

That includes Ferrari and Mercedes, who both made ground during 2023 but were still off the back of the pace-setting Red Bull.

McLaren made significant ground after a slow start, rising to become arguably Verstappen’s most consistent challenger in the latter part of the year – especially since Austria.

Encouragingly, a new wind tunnel and simulator, both of which came online during 2023, will begin to have an impact moving forward while high-profile personnel arrive in Woking at the start of 2024.

Elsewhere Aston Martin will be looking to build on a hugely promising season in 2023, while Williams will look to consolidate its position in seventh.

AlphaTauri RB is in a building phase, as is Sauber, while Haas will hope its new car proves a step forward after a stubborn design saw it end last year 10th in the constructors’ championship.

