The AMR24 will be unveiled at the team’s headquarters in Silverstone on Monday, February 12.

Aston Martin is the fourth team to confirm its launch plans, with Williams and Stake – formerly Alfa Romeo Sauber following the reveal of a new name on New Year’s Day – opting for February 5, and Ferrari on the 13th.

The team enjoyed a remarkable 2023 campaign, with Fernando Alonso scoring six podiums in the first eight races, stunning all in Formula 1 with its remarkable in-season development last winter that propelled the AMR23 into the fight alongside Red Bull.

But as the season wore on, Aston Martin slowly slipped down the pecking order, ending the year in fifth position in the constructors’ championship, albeit its 280 points the highest by some considerable margin since the current scoring system was introduced in 2010, and through its various guises since then.

Aston Martin’s slide was as a result, according to technical director Dan Fallows, of “a very aggressive development philosophy in-season, and some of those things were conceptually quite different from what we had before”.

He added: “We had to learn a lot about the way they behaved on the car, that not only did they do the same thing as we were expecting from our tools, but also, how did they behave on the car itself.

“We decided to try to be quite brave, quite risky, in some instances, in terms of the speed of delivery of these parts, where we chose to put them on, for example, such as sprint events, which was very tricky. We chose to be quite aggressive with that.”

Fallows sees no reason why the team cannot make a leap as significant as the one last winter.

“It’s absolutely possible,” insisted Fallows. “We’ve seen with what we did (last year) that there are still opportunities to make a big step forward.

“But it’s a relative game. It depends on what other people are doing.

“For us, the most important thing is that we’re making that big step forward. We have our internal targets. We have things that we want to achieve, and as long as we achieve that, then we’ll be happy.

“Where that sits us on the grid will play out according to what our competitors do.”

