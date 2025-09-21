Max Verstappen stormed to Azerbaijan GP pole with a 1:41.117, surviving a record six red flags in a chaotic session. The Dutchman edged Carlos Sainz by 0.479s, while Liam Lawson stunned with third, his best-ever F1 qualifying result.

Oscar Piastri crashed out in Q3 and will start ninth, his lowest grid spot of the season, with Charles Leclerc also hitting the wall and lining up 10th. Lando Norris brushed the barriers and managed only seventh, behind George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Yuki Tsunoda took sixth, his highest start since joining Red Bull, while Isack Hadjar slotted in eighth. Lewis Hamilton was the big name casualty in Q2, eliminated alongside Ollie Bearman, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Q1 saw Alex Albon, Nico Hülkenberg, and both Alpines—Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto—fail to progress, with Esteban Ocon also out early.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins at 3pm local time on Sunday (11pm AEST).