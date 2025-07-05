Charles Leclerc topped a dramatic final practice at Silverstone, edging out Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in a tight finish that sets up a thrilling qualifying fight at the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver clocked a 1m25.498 to lead the session by less than a tenth, with Lando Norris close behind in fourth and the top four cars split by just 0.108s across three different teams.

Lewis Hamilton showed strong early pace but ended the session 11th after a red flag interrupted what looked to be a quick lap. The session featured two stoppages and several incidents, including light rain and a five-minute delay due to pre-session debris.

Yuki Tsunoda impressed with fifth for RB, finishing ahead of an eventful Oliver Bearman, who caused the first red flag after losing bodywork and later crashed in the pit lane.

Alex Albon, George Russell, Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson completed the top ten, with Racing Bulls continuing their solid weekend. Lawson also picked up a black-and-white flag after a run-in with Pierre Gasly.