Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two in Dutch GP FP1, topping the session with a 1:10.278 — 0.292s clear of teammate Oscar Piastri.

The pair were comfortably ahead of the field, with only four other drivers finishing within a second of Norris’s benchmark. Piastri was quicker in sector one but couldn’t match Norris through the rest of the lap.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso took third and fourth for Aston Martin, while Alex Albon impressed in fifth for Williams. Home favourite Max Verstappen was sixth, 0.940s off the pace, before beaching his Red Bull in the Turn 1 gravel after the flag.

George Russell was seventh for Mercedes, but teammate Kimi Antonelli triggered an early red flag after sliding off at Turn 9. Ferrari endured a difficult session with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton down in 14th and 15th.

FP2 begins at 4 p.m. local time (12 a.m. AEST).