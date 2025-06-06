The Irish driver has been subjected to widespread online vitriol following his involvement in the opening-lap pile-up during the F2 feature race in Monaco.

Dunne revealed he had been forced to delete his social media accounts, telling the media he had “never received such bad messages in my life.”

In a joint statement posted to social media via the official FIA, Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 accounts, the governing body made its stance clear that such abuse will not be tolerated.

“On behalf of our Teams and Drivers, F1, F2, F3 and the FIA, through their United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign, firmly condemn abuse and harassment of any form,” the statement reads.

“We’ll continue to collectively act upon and report abuse to social media platforms.

“Whether you are a fan or a part of the motorsport world, we are all driven by passion.

“At the heart of it all, there are humans.

“We urge everyone to remain respectful towards the athletes and their teams.”

The FIA launched the UAOA campaign in 2022 following the United States Grand Prix, after a race steward was subjected to online abuse.

This latest incident also comes just weeks after Jack Doohan publicly asked for online attacks against himself and his family to stop, following a false screenshot shared by his father Mick in the wake of Franco Colapinto’s crash at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.