After all the drama from the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago, Formula 1 is back in Spielberg this weekend for the 38th running of the Austrian Grand Prix.

It’s the home race for Red Bull at the aptly named Red Bull Ring — a 4.318km circuit featuring a mix of high- and low-speed corners, plus significant elevation changes. The track has hosted some epic races over the years.

Oscar Piastri extended his lead in the drivers’ championship over Lando Norris after the pair came together in the closing stages of the Canadian Grand Prix. The Melbourne driver will now look to become the first Aussie to win in Austria since Alan Jones in 1979.

McLaren hasn’t tasted victory at the circuit since 2001, when David Coulthard took the win. Both Piastri and Norris will be aiming to end that 24-year drought.

George Russell arrives in Austria not only as the most recent race winner in Montreal, but also as the defending winner of last year’s Austrian Grand Prix, where he finished ahead of Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, will be confident of returning to the top step of the podium, having won four of the last seven races at the Red Bull Ring.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring takes place on June 27-29 (AEST).

What time does the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Austrian Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday June 29. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Weather is often a key factor at the Austrian Grand Prix, and this year looks to be no different. Both Friday and Saturday are expected to be a mix of cloud and sunshine, but rain could play a role on Sunday, with a 40% chance of showers forecast for race day.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Australia

The Austrian Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Austrian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Austrian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, June 27

Practice 1: 9:00pm-11:05pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 12:40am-2:35am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, June 28

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, June 29

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 2 will air action on Friday, Sky Sport 4 on Saturday, before Sunday’s race moves to Sky Sport 1.

Can I live stream the Austrian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Austrian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, June 27

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 2: 2:35am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, June 28

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 1:15am-4:00am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, June 29

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 27 June Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 9:55 17:55 17:25 15:55 19:55 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 11:05 19:05 18:35 17:05 21:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:55 23:55 23:25 21:55 1:55 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:35 2:35 2:05 0:35 4:35 Saturday, 28 June FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 10:05 18:05 17:35 16:05 20:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 11:20 19:20 18:50 17:20 21:20 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 0:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 Sunday, 29 June FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:30 16:30 16:00 14:30 18:30 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 10:00 18:00 17:30 16:00 20:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (18 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:45 19:45 19:15 17:45 21:45 Formula 1 Grand Prix (71 laps or 12 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

