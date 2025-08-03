Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, F1: The Movie has outgrossed all previous Apple-backed films — including Napoleon ($343 million AUD), Killers of the Flower Moon ($245 million AUD), and Argylle ($149 million AUD) — and currently ranks as the seventh highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2025.

It has also climbed to fifth on the Australian box office charts for the year, with more than $25.9 million AUD earned locally.

The film, which follows a fictional comeback story of a retired F1 driver mentoring a young teammate, was shot at real F1 events using modified F2 cars and bespoke onboard camera technology.

Released in over 80 countries, the movie debuted at number one in key markets including the US, Australia, and the UK, with strong word of mouth continuing to drive ticket sales weeks after release.

Apple produced the film in full collaboration with Formula 1 and distributed it theatrically via Warner Bros.

It is the company’s most ambitious cinematic venture to date, with production and marketing costs reportedly exceeding $250 million USD ($388 million AUD). Streaming rights are expected to shift to Apple TV+ later this year.

The film’s global success has coincided with mounting reports that Apple is preparing a bid to acquire Formula 1’s US broadcast rights when ESPN’s deal expires at the end of 2025.

According to industry insiders, Apple is in advanced talks with F1’s commercial rights holders, with a nine-figure offer potentially on the table.

F1’s current US broadcast partner, ESPN, has averaged 1.3 million viewers across the first ten races of 2025, up from just over half a million in 2018.

While ESPN had an exclusive window to renew its contract, that period has now lapsed, opening the door for rivals like Apple to enter the frame.

Liberty Media, which owns Formula 1, is believed to be seeking a more lucrative and wide-reaching deal in the US — a key growth market where it has added new races in Miami and Las Vegas and seen surging interest from younger and more diverse audiences, driven in part by Netflix’s Drive to Survive and now Apple’s blockbuster film.

Apple’s growing interest in sports broadcasting has already seen it secure rights for Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, and the company is widely expected to continue investing in high-profile sports content as it builds out its Apple TV+ platform.

While F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stopped short of confirming a rights deal, he praised the film’s commercial and cultural impact.

“I was sure the film would be a hit in the US,” he told Corriere della Sera. “But I was amazed by the box office in Europe.

“Apple has experimented and could be an important partner for future projects. But I don’t want to overindulge.”