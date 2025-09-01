Piastri dominated a chaotic race at Zandvoort to secure his seventh win of the season — extending his own record for the most by an Australian in a single year — while equalling Webber’s career tally of nine victories.

The win puts the 24-year-old within reach of becoming Australia’s first world champion since Alan Jones in 1980.

For much of the race it looked like McLaren would seal a record-equalling fifth consecutive one-two, with Lando Norris shadowing Piastri to the finish.

But with just six laps to go, smoke poured from Norris’s car, forcing him into retirement and handing Piastri a potentially decisive advantage in the title fight.

Had Norris finished second, the gap would have been just 16 points. Had he managed to pass Piastri for the win, it would have been reduced to two.

Instead, Piastri left Zandvoort with breathing space at the top of the standings and crucial momentum with nine rounds remaining.

Webber, who manages Piastri, praised both his driver’s execution and the work of McLaren.

“Oh magnificent. He drove so well today,” Webber told Sky Sports. “I think today, a big day for Australian motorsport.

“We’ve had Daniel [Ricciardo] win plenty, obviously Jack [Brabham] and AJ [Alan Jones], Oscar now having his success so early.

“This is really a credit to him. He’s put a huge amount of work in executing beautifully. The team have done such a good job as well.”

While acknowledging Piastri’s growing grip on the championship, Webber stressed that it wasn’t decided just yet.

“[There’s a] long way ago,” he said. “We’ve got races like Brazil where it rains. We’ve got Singapore, Azerbaijan, which are street circuits where anything can happen.”

“We’d rather have the runs on the board than not, but you’ve got to jag the points when you can.

“He’s had a few misses this year out of his control, so good that he doubled down today.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella echoed that sentiment, noting the mixed emotions inside the garage.

“Today we experienced the two sides of motorsport,” Stella said.

“On one side, we have the joy and satisfaction for another victory for McLaren. A victory for Oscar, a deserved one. He ran a very strong and clean weekend.

“On the opposite side, we have the disappointment and the pain for our retirement. Lando was in contention to try and win the race. It was certainly a P1 P2 possible today for McLaren.

“So we have the joy and the pain at the same time. This is motor racing.”

Stella insisted Norris will regroup strongly despite the setback.

“Absolutely no doubt,” he exclaimed. “I think if possible we will see even the best of Lando as he tries to recover the points he missed.

“We would like to give the same opportunity to both drivers but I’m sure Lando will give his best and we will definitely try and recover the points that we missed today.”