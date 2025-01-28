Last week, the FIA published the latest version of the International Sporting Code (ISC).

The ISC underpins motorsport globally across all disciplines and levels.

Added to the most recent iteration is Appendix B, which offers guidelines for stewards on a range of misconduct-related articles within the code.

The guidelines outline suggested penalties for specific breaches and include hefty financial penalties and the potential for a ban for repeat offenders.

However, the fines are multiplied based on the level of competition a driver is in.

For instance, a Supercars driver found to have abused an official is liable for a €10,000 fine while an F1 driver, for the same breach, is on the hook for €40,000.

It has been seen in some corners as a wild overreach by the sport’s governing body and a reflection of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s own personal agenda.

However, Brundle sees it differently.

“I think we’re role models, F1 drivers are role models,” he told Sky Sports News.

“You don’t need to gratuitously swear in a press conference, in the heat of the moment, in the car, full of adrenaline, full of despair, happiness, whatever – I get it completely.

“I don’t personally… it doesn’t feel right to me.

“What I love about rugby is how they respect the referee, and I think F1 should be the same.

“You’re role models for all the drivers coming through, so if you’re dirty on track, or you’re cheating the track limits, or calling the FIA stewards ‘stupid idiots’ to give you one example.

“There are degrees of this and how heavy-handed you want to be is a whole new story.

“But I don’t mind there being some rules for our F1 drivers who are great kids, being role models. I’m calm with that.”

Last year, both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were found to have broken the International Sporting Code after they swore in an FIA press conference.

While Verstappen received a community service penalty, Leclerc picked up a €10,000 fine, half of which was suspended.

Sources have told Speedcafe that the intent is to avoid such inconsistencies going forward by placing a matrix – which stewards can choose to ignore – around specific articles of the ISC.

It’s also aimed at bringing the sport into line with others, such as football and rugby, where dissent is not tolerated by officials.

Australian youngster Christian Mansell, who will race in Formula 2 this season, has stated that he does not intend on adjusting his behaviour or language as a result of the new guidelines.