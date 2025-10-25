Charles Leclerc topped first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix with a 1m18.380s, the Ferrari driver leading Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli by 0.107s and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg by 0.380s.

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto in the second Sauber, while Arvid Linblad impressed in sixth for Red Bull, narrowly behind Esteban Ocon’s Haas. Yuki Tsunoda, Franco Colapinto, and Alex Albon completed the top ten.

Eight of the nine rookies filled the lower positions, with Pat O’Ward 13th ahead of Frederik Vesti and Paul Aron, while Ryo Hirakawa, Ayumu Iwasa, Luke Browning, Jak Crawford, and Antonio Fuoco rounded out the order.

Cars return to the track for FP2 at 4pm local time (9am AEDT).