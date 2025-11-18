The move follows extensive analysis of last year’s race and is aimed at preventing excessive wear on a circuit known for punishing rubber.

Pirelli confirmed the rule in its event-specific technical document, stating that every set of tyres supplied to teams can complete a maximum of 25 laps across all sessions.

The limit applies cumulatively and includes mileage logged under Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car conditions. Laps to the grid, formation laps, and those completed after the chequered flag in both the sprint and grand prix are excluded.

With the 57-lap race distance, at least two pit stops will be unavoidable. Pirelli will inform teams before Sunday’s race how many laps remain on every available set, while the 23-lap sprint can still be completed on a single tyre set.

Pirelli explained the restriction was introduced after inspections of 2024 tyres revealed several sets — “particularly the left front” — had reached maximum wear.

The high-energy demands of the fast, sweeping Lusail layout resulted in “increased… structural fatigue of the construction,” prompting concerns that teams might extend stints beyond safe limits in efforts to reduce pit stops.

“In order to reduce the number of pit stops, the teams had worked on tyre degradation management, limiting performance drop off, which sometimes ran the risk of extending the stint beyond the useful life of the tyre,” the company said.

It described the measure as necessary given the “very demanding” nature of the circuit on energy, thermal load, and wear.

This is not the first time F1 has imposed stint limits in Qatar. An 18-lap maximum was introduced during the 2023 event after repeated kerb strikes caused micro-lacerations to tyre sidewalls.

That issue was addressed by modifying the pyramid kerbs and adding gravel strips for 2024, but tyre wear remains a major variable at the desert venue.

To accompany the new limit, Pirelli will again bring its hardest compounds to the event, using C1 as hard, C2 as medium, and C3 as soft. With Qatar running as a sprint weekend, drivers will receive two sets of hards, four of mediums, and six of softs.

The decision was made in agreement with the FIA and Formula 1 during regular meetings with the teams, with Pirelli emphasising the rule is a precaution rather than a response to any new failure.

The Qatar Grand Prix is the second race of the final triple-header of the 2025 F1 season, taking place next weekend after this week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.