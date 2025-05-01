The Italian squad is one of three teams that will sport revised liveries this weekend, but is by far the most striking.

Ferrari will also carry different paintwork in Miami, the Scuderia carrying flashes of blue while Sauber has adopted a variation of its black and green design.

Miami has proved a popular event for unveiling one-off liveries, with Racing Bulls carrying a ‘Chameleon’ colour scheme a year ago.

This year’s design coincides with a new flavour of Red Bull.

“Miami holds a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, it’s where we debuted our very first special livery as a team last year, which was a moment that set the tone for who we are: bold, creative, and willing to push the boundaries,” said team boss Peter Bayer.

“Since that debut, we’ve continued to make waves with striking liveries in Singapore and Las Vegas, each one crafted in collaboration with our partners and met with real excitement from fans.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition livery is a celebration of everything Miami represents, and we are honoured to give wings to this new seasonal flavour.”

At Ferrari, the livery tweak is also in deference to a sponsor, namely HP.

Changes to the front and rear wings and most notably the airbox showcase increased branding from the computer giant, with the car poised to feature white wheels “creating a clean, modern look that embodies the team’s innovative vision,” the squad claimed.

There are subtle changes at Sauber, too.

Where green dominated the survival cell of this year’s C45, for Miami the car “will be transformed into a bold canvas of modern art, dominated by neon green paint that wraps around its curves, creating a sense of depth and excitement.”

That translates to splashes of green along the side of the car’s nose, around the cockpit, and airbox.

Track action in Miami begins on Friday local time, with cars on track at 02:30 AEST Saturday morning.

That will be followed by Sprint Qualifying, with this weekend’s event the second time the Sprint format has been used in 2025.