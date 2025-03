Featured Videos

Oscar Piastri eased to his first win of the season to head a McLaren one-two from Lando Norris, who battled brake issues late in the 56-lap race.

It was a calm, composed drive from Piastri who saw off an early challenge from George Russell, the Mercedes driver finishing third.

Jack Doohan came home in 16th after a 10s penalty while a pit lane start and a contra-strategy for Liam Lawson left him 15th.