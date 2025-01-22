Last month, the country’s minister of sports, arts and culture, Gayton Mckenzie, announced a 13-person steering committee to return F1 to the nation in 2027.

That steering committee has now released a 37-page document aimed at attracting prospective promoters for the event.

It outlines a desired 10-year term with “an F1 race annually in South Africa commencing in 2026 or 2027.”

Featured Videos

“Efforts to reinstate the South African Grand Prix have been notably active in recent years,” the document outlined.

“Initial plans to relaunch the race for the 2024 season were discussed in early 2023 but were ultimately abandoned due to various organisational challenges.

“However, the aspiration to bring Formula 1 back to Africa persists, with significant support from both F1 officials and drivers like Lewis Hamilton.”

The expressions of interest document provides a detailed list of areas of particular focus including venue, access, facilities, ticketing, sponsorship, and more.

“The reintroduction of Formula 1 to South Africa is viewed as an opportunity to broaden the sport’s global footprint and engage with its enthusiastic African audience,” it outlines.

“Thus, the chosen Promoter must possess the expertise and governmental backing to orchestrate an exceptional world-class sports and entertainment event.

“This Promoter should demonstrate experience in hosting major events, developing sustainable business models for such events, and leveraging commercial opportunities in ticketing, sponsorship, and hospitality.

“Moreover, they must present a comprehensive vision for the Grand Prix that not only meets but exceeds Formula 1’s stringent requirements.”

While offering guidelines that match the characteristics of Kyalami, the preeminent venue in South Africa, it does not exclude projects that propose the construction of a new circuit (though proposed event timing makes that option impossibly tight) or a temporary facility though adds such proposals are “not expected to have detailed circuit plans for submission.”

Kyalami is not currently of a standard to host Formula 1, though work is planned to upgrade it to an FIA Grade 1 venue to clear that hurdle.

The expressions of interest process is open only until January 31 with applicants required to submit a refundable AUD $860,000 (ZAR $10 million) deposit.

Efforts to return F1 to South Africa have accelerated in recent weeks and come shortly after the FIA held its annual prize-giving ceremony in Rwanda, which also seeks to attract the world championship.

The Rwanda effort is underpinned by the construction of a new multi-billion-dollar airport in Kigali, largely funded by Qatar Airways and builds on president Paul Kagame’s plans to stimulate the tourism economy within the country.

A new purpose-built facility is planned for that event which is believed to be a front-runner for a berth on the F1 calendar, together with a project in Thailand.

Space for one new event, at least every other year, has been created by moving the Belgian Grand Prix to a rotational system from 2028.

It is expected at least one other existing event will do likewise to create an opening for a high-paying new race (Thailand seems the most logical), probably from 2027.

Technically, three events are out of contract at the end of 2025: the Emilia Romagna, Mexico City, and Las Vegas Grands Prix.

Las Vegas, which is promoted by F1 itself, is expected to continue, while officials in Mexico City have stated their interest in remaining on the calendar despite Sergio Perez losing his drive.

There are question marks over the future of the Emilia Romagna event, which is thought to be the lowest-paying event on the calendar, however, F1 interest in Italy is currently booming courtesy of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari this season.