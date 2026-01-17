Donnelly will drive the Hesketh 308 F1 car on track and appear in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee, finally visiting the city, having missed the chance to race at the Australian Grand Prix in 1990 due to a career-ending accident.

Then a rising star with Team Lotus, Donnelly suffered a suspension failure during practice for the Spanish Grand Prix, sending his car into a barrier at around 260km/h. The Lotus split in two, ejecting him from the vehicle.

“I got thrown out by about 60 metres and travelled through the air and along the ground like a rag doll,” Donnelly told CNN last year when speaking about the crash for the first time in years.

Donnelly sustained severe leg fractures, brain and lung contusions, and required weeks on life support, ending his F1 career.

The incident later inspired the backstory of Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes in the blockbuster F1: The Movie.

Donnelly, who assisted with filming, described seeing the crash recreated as a “reality check,” and helped advise Pitt on how to approach the car safely.

“‘Hey Brad, if I were you, just stand at the back of the car, walk around it, touch it, just ask the car to be good to you today, pray that you’re going to be both quick and safe,’” he said, recalling his advice to the star during filming.

“I watched them get a mannequin in yellow overalls and a helmet fly out of this car 15 times and all these cameras are taking pictures.

“And then it would drop and be dragged along the ground. For me, that was a reality check because I’ve never seen it happen.”

Donnelly will join fellow F1 drivers at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival including Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard, Valtteri Bottas, Thierry Boutsen, and Stefan Johansson.

The Hesketh 308, which launched James Hunt’s career and featured in the film Rush, will make its Adelaide debut courtesy of owner James Hagan.

Tickets for the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival are on sale now.