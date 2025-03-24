Featured Videos

The two Ferraris finished the race fifth (Leclerc) and sixth (Hamilton), only for both to later be excluded from the race for different reasons.

For Hamilton the issue was the skid plan which measured in post-race at 0.5 millimetres below the legal limit.

Leclerc, meanwhile, was found to be underweight by one kilogram.

Given both were technical breaches they were clear disqualifications.

Ferrari has since issued a statement explaining how each breach occurred.

“Following the FIA post-race scrutineering both our cars were found not to conform to the regulations for different reasons,” read the statement.

“Car 16 was found to be underweight by 1 kg and car 44’s rearward skid wear was found to be 0.5mm below the limit.

“Charles was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight.

“With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin.

“There was no intention to gain any advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.

“Clearly it’s not the way we wanted to end our Chinese GP weekend, neither for ourselves, nor for our fans whose support for us is unwavering.”

An updated classification has now been issued by the FIA, as well as updated points.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was also excluded for being underweight.