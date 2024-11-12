Beeton was a standout performer in this year’s Italian F4 Championship, finishing second to Great Britain’s Freddie Slater. The pair will be teammates at Prema next year.

Beeton scored 10 podiums, including one win, from 21 races in the F4 category.

The Gold Coast-born driver has already begun preparing for his 2025 campaign, which begins in May at Misano.

Beeton’s program includes races at Spa, Zandvoort, the Hungaroring, Paul Ricard, Imola, the Red Bull Ring, Catalunya, Hockenheim, and Monza.

The 16-year-old effectively replaces country James Wharton, who will step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with ART Grand Prix.

“I’m really looking forward to next year,” said Beeton.

“Prema is a really professional team with a lot of great history and just won the 2024 championship.

“I will try to do the best I can and have fun. I’m sure that, with Prema, I will be able to do that, so I cannot wait to see what we will be able to achieve together.”

Prema team principal Rene Rosin hailed Beeton’s ability.

“Jack has shown great speed this year and most importantly, he was able to make remarkable progress and become a top contender for wins,” said Rosin.

“We think he is a very promising prospect and we are looking forward to seeing him work and interact with the team.

“He will surely be able to establish a great relationship with everyone and build on that.”