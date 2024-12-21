2025’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will see racing action begin early this year as Karting Australia in association with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation will stage a karting invitational event at Port Melbourne (Todd Road) on Monday March 10 leading into the March 13-16 event, with many of Australia’s biggest names expected.

While the classes and other details will be released shortly, it is a landmark for karting and is a continuation of KA’s long term partnership with the AGPC – which stretches back a decade to the launch of the Grid Kids program – where now-F1 driver, Oscar Piastri was one of the karters to accompany an F1 driver to the grid.

The racing is expected to go through the day into evening with Australia’s brightest karting talents being attracted to it – and Karting Australia anticipating a number of special, high profile guests throughout the day.

This year, Piastri himself will be chaperoned by a Grid Kid as the program continues with applications for Karting Australia members to open in January. Port Melbourne is significant in Piastri’s career – as he was the winner of what was then the new KA2 category at the first ever round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship at the circuit. The Championship enters its 11th season in 2025.

In a further connection between the two organisations, the top five male and female Cadet 12 drivers at Oakleigh’s Junior Top Guns event next month will be invited to apply for an exclusive opportunity at the Grand Prix, of which two will be selected for the money can’t buy experience.

Todd Road has been used for a celebrity karting event in the past during Formula 1 event week, however this is the first time international-level racing will be held in the lead up to the event.