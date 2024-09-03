Max Verstappen has suggested that victory in the drivers' and constructors' championships is “not realistic” based on Red Bull Racing's current form.

Neither Red Bull Racing nor Verstappen have won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix in June – a six-race run that marks their longest dry spell since 2020.

The team is under intense pressure from McLaren in the constructors' championship, while Ferrari also remains a threat.

Improved form from Mercedes also threatens strong results in what has turned into a four-team battle for victory week to week.

Red Bull Racing holds just an eight point advantage over McLaren in the constructors' championship, having once enjoyed a lead of 115 points.

Verstappen meanwhile has seen his advantage in the drivers' championship reduced to 62 points – though it could have easily been less.

The Dutchman was only sixth in the Italian Grand Prix while his main title rival, Lando Norris, was third.

“Both championships are not realistic,” Verstappen insisted following the race in Monza.

“It's basically up to the team now to come with a lot of changes because we basically went from a very dominant car to an undrivable car in the space of what, six to eight months.

“That is very weird for me and need to really turn the car upside down.”

The issue, according to Verstappen, is one of balance.

The Red Bull fails to instil confidence in him, and team-mate Sergio Perez, on entry to a corner.

While that can be engineered around to an extent, it creates other issues.

“The car is undrivable,” Verstappen insisted.

“It's a massive balance problem that we have and that of course is not only over one lap, but also in the race.

“I've always said that I would have liked for Adrian to stay,” he added when asked about the impact Adrian Newey's departure had had.

“But it's not about that now, because last year we had a great car, which was the most dominant car ever, and we basically turned it into a monster.

“So we have to turn it around.”

Following back-to-back events in Zandvoort and Monza, F1 now has a week off before heading to Azerbaijan and then Singapore.

Another mid-season break then follows – during which teams are able to continue working – before the final leg of the season in the Americas and Middle East.

“We have to just keep pushing and work flat out,” Verstappen said.

“There's no excuse.”