The TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek was the feature category of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series fourth round at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend.

The race was won by the series leader Josh Haynes. He greeted the chequered flag ahead of fellow Mustang driver Tom Hayman who started last and charged to be just 0.5s behind.

Third place went to the first of the two-driver outfits in Josh Thomas and Todd Hazelwood who edged out the Tyler Cheney and Jarrod Hughes Chev Camaro.

Behind them it was also close between Des Collier/Elliot Barbour (Mustang) and Graham Cheney/Zach Bates (Camaro) for fifth.

The race had to be restarted after a crash at Turn 3 on the first lap that took out five cars. Contact between Haynes and Brad Gartner (Camaro) started a chain reaction into Turns 2 and 3, as Gartner was turned sideways. He subsequently had contact from Domain Ramsay (Camaro), Nick Bates (Mustang), Chase Hoy (Camaro) and Michael Coulter (Mustang).

After his pole on Friday, Hayman led the earlier Driver A race before he suffered a gearbox failure. That put Haynes in front, and he came home ahead of Gartner and Graham Cheney (Camaro).

Jarrod Hughes (Camaro) grabbed the win in Race 2 for the B Drivers after he took the front running off race leader Tim Brook (Camaro) three laps from the end. Jordan Cox took third ahead of Barbour, Zach Bates (Camaro) and Todd Hazelwood (Mustang).

Australian Drivers Championship

It was mixed fortunes in the first two races for the Hyper Racer X1s. Lucas Stasi was the fastest qualifier and showed the way for the first three laps of Race 1 and then stopped with a dead engine.

There was a safety car period after which Damon Sterling led briefly before Brad Vaughan and Hayden Crossland both slipped by. On the last lap Crossland grabbed the lead but Vaughan reclaimed the top spot before the finish.

Dean Crooke overtook Sterling for fourth and the latter survived a challenge from Niko French who spun. Luke Klaver finished fifth ahead of Hamish Leighton.

Vaughan led four laps of the second race before he was overtaken by Sterling who went on to take the win. Crossland also passed Vaughan for second while Klaver was fourth in front of Crooke, Leighton and Brenton Cavey. French had worked through to fifth before a spin put him out.

Formula RX8

Brock Paine is on a roll at the moment and stretched made it six in a row after his two victories on Saturday. He led Brad Harris at the start and eventually had a 5.3s margin in the end. Rob Boaden passed Harris on Lap 3 to secure second while Geoff Connell finished fourth ahead of Tom Derwent, Justin Lewis and Ayrton Filippi.

The second win was not nearly as easy for Paine. He was slow away, and briefly fourth behind Harris, Boaden and Lewis. Paine was quickly back to second and assumed the lead when Harris speared off at Turn 6.

Boaden took the fight up to Paine and they exchanged the lead twice on the last lap. Lewis was third from Connell, Filippi, Derwent and Ivan Vantagiato.

Legend Cars Australia

In the first of two races, there were three different leaders on the first lap. It was Aiden Williams initially, then Lincoln Pope and Lachlan Ward was in front at the end of Lap 1. Ward led throughout the next eight laps as Pope and Williams exchange second a couple of times with Pope able to prevail.

Dylan Thomas won the tussle for fourth which became more intense after a safety car to retrieve Askr Sendall and Kyle Murphy stopped at Turn 15. Thomas was followed by Riley Skinner, Ryan Pring and Ben Goodridge.

Ward was out in front on each lap of Race 2 where Pring finished second. Over 8s adrift Skinner held off Pope for third while just behind them were Williams, Shane Tate, Robert Hogan, Thomas, Goodrich and Scott Melville.

Super TT

There was only race where Blake Tracey (BMW/Chev) was a clear-cut winner. Corey Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) was second with Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) third all the way. Ryan Bell (Nissan 270Z0 while Michael Ricketts (Nissan Pulsar) had to overcome David Buntin (Lotus Elise) to secure fifth.