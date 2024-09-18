It was announced this morning that Toyota will enter the championship in 2026 having selected Walkinshaw Andretti United as its homologation team.

WAU switched to Ford ahead of the 2023 season with much fanfare, given its roots as the Holden Racing Team.

Its lead driver Chaz Mostert is currently the top Ford runner in the championship, placed second behind Triple Eight’s Will Brown.

However, WAU has desired homologation team status that it could not achieve with Ford, which is remaining loyal to Dick Johnson Racing.

“While we’re disappointed to lose such a strong competitor in Walkinshaw Andretti United, we welcome the additional competition that comes with the addition of a third manufacturer to the Supercars Championship,” said Rushbrook.

“Ford Performance always welcomes competition, and we race against Toyota in many series across the world including Dakar, NASCAR and sports car racing.

“We look forward to competing against them in the Supercars Championship from 2026.”

The introduction of Toyota alongside Ford and General Motors will give Supercars the same three marques as NASCAR.

NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series pits the Mustang, Camaro and Supra against each other, while Toyota utilises the Camry nameplate in the Cup Series.

Toyota plans to field two teams in Supercars, with the second yet to be named.