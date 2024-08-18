He took the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series round at Symmons Plains ahead of Cody Brewczynski and Reece Chapman as Mustang drivers filled the podium.

Garland secured his top points haul with a start-to-finish victory in the last race. He fought off Brewczynski to take the race and round which came off the back of success at the previous Townsville round.

Chapman crossed the line in provisionally second place after a late move on Brewczynski. Chapman held off reigning series winner and points leader Joel Heinrich. Andrew Corish (Camaro) slowed and dropped to ninth, behind Brandon Madden (Camaro), Nathan Williams (Mustang) and Cody Mckay (Camaro).

Chapman was unable to hold off Heinrich who progressed to third but slowed. Back into third spot, Chapman held onto the leaders as Mason Harvey charged to fourth after he was 11th on Lap 1.

A safety car was called due to David Makin in the gravel trap at Turn 4. Shortly after the resumption Scott Dornan (Camaro) and Kent Quinn (Mustang) both found the sand trap which triggered to double yellows flags at the final sector.

When the front runners approached this area, Chapman passed Brewczynski for second, though the positions may swap post-race.

Harvey finished fourth from Madden, Williams, Corish, Jordan Freestone (Camaro), Gold Cup winner Matt Gooding (Camaro) and Craig Thompson (Mustang) who picked up the Masters Cup win. Heinrich was a non-finisher as he dropped out on Lap 8.

Earlier in the inverted grid Race 3, Garland held off a late challenge from Brewczynski as Chapman took third ahead of Heinrich.

Polesitter Josh Thomas (Mustang) made the best start, but it was Ryan Reynolds (Mustang) who led into the hairpin as Thomas held back Madden and Scott Andriske (Camaro).

By lap 3, Garland was third while Brewczynski and Heinrich began to make inroads. Reynolds then stopped on the outside of Turn 6 which brought out the Safety Car.

After the quick interruption Madden collided with Williams who hit the armco at Turn 3 and the damage forced him to retire.

Despite the best efforts of Brewczynski, Garland held the lead as Chapman did likewise to Heinrich. Then followed Dornan, Madden, Corish, Thompson, Mckay and Quinn.

The next round will be as support to the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island on September 7-8.